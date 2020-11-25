Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, released photos while reporting...
Omaha Police chief sheds light on traffic stop, shooting of Kenneth Jones
Gov. Ricketts responds to questions about his appearance in group photos
Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s efforts to slow COVID-19 spread
Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County

Latest News

La Vista, Grand Island, and Columbus are added to the list of Nebraska communities with some...
Almost 50% of Nebraskans under mask ordinances
More NE communities add mask ordinances
Almost 50% of Nebraska now under mask rules
Crops have been harvested and so many farm fields are open. But a fertilizer being spread on...
Something stinks in Scribner -- residents complain of corn milling byproduct stench
Crops have been harvested and so many farm fields are open. But a fertilizer being spread on...
Scribner residents complain of odor