Iowa hospice nurse fights act that excludes health care workers from Family First Coronavirus Act

By Roger Hamer
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:09 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Health care workers are on the front lines caring for those infected with coronavirus. But when they need to quarantine because they came in contact with the virus, they are exempt from receiving pay under the Family First Coronavirus Act.

Passed in May, the act provides up to 80 hours of paid time off for those who must quarantine.

But health care workers are not eligible and must use their own PTO to cover living expenses.

That’s why a hospice nurse in Iowa started a petition to change the exemption.

“Healthcare workers are on the front lines and we are the least protected not only financially but also physically I think something needs to change I think they at the very least remove the healthcare workers exclusion from that act,” said Jennifer King, Hospice Nurse.

So far, Jennifer Kings says in just over a week, more than 500 health care providers from across the country have signed the petition.

She hopes to send the petition to governors and congressional representatives.

