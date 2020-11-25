Almost 50% of Nebraskans under mask ordinances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista, Grand Island, and Columbus are added to the list of Nebraska communities with some sort of mask rules in place. Six News crunched the numbers and found out almost half of Nebraskans now, or will soon fall under a requirement to wear a mask. In the last couple of days we’ve seen surrounding metro communities virtually copy and paste the rules we have here in Omaha to keep things uniform.

Health board and city council meets are seem to be following the same strategy. First up the present an expert. Tuesday night that was UNMC doctor John Lowe.

“There’s really a multitude of interventions that prevent transmission of COVID-19 or SARS coronavirus two as Sarah was saying and masks are a key critical tool,” Dr. Lowe said.

Next public comment. Alexa Johnson spoke in favor. She is an ICU nurse.

“It’s disheartening to go out to the community and see people not wearing masks because it’s a small thing we can do to protect people from being in the hospital I’ve held the hands of so many people as they died,” Johnson said.

Others against masks seemed to call for alternative methods to treat and prevent COVID across the board.

“People just do what they’re told and nobody’s being told about vitamin D we need to be taking vitamin C and zinc like there’s oregano there are things that are working,” one woman who gave the first name Tonya said.

But in a week of mask ordinances passing it’s no surprise La Vista, Grand Island, and Columbus are following suit. By Friday 49.6 % of Nebraskans will be under some form of mask rules.

With upcoming votes in Papillion and the City of York it could be just weeks until we pass 50 percent.

