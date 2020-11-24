Advertisement

Tuesday Nov. 24 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 589 new cases, 8 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 589 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The new community total is 36,456 positive cases.

Eight new deaths have been reported. Six men ranging in age from 60 to 90 have passed as well as two women over 75. The total number of deaths is now 310.

The DCHD reported there have been 18,398 recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Correction: A previous version of this report contained an incorrect total of to-date cases in Gretna Public Schools. 6 News regrets the error.

