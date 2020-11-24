Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drizzle and showers continue on this chilly November day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of drizzle and showers will continue to move through today make for quite a damp Tuesday. The good news is that temperatures start and stay above 32 all day long meaning there is no risk of icy roads today. Gray skies and damp conditions mean highs only jump to 44 degrees today.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

The southeast wind will be lighter today with gusts to near 20 mph but the wind will switch and come out of the north by late afternoon. Once that happens, some gusts to 30 mph will be likely in the evening and overnight.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Rain chances continue all day, tonight and into early Wednesday before 9am. Additional rainfall will be heaviest south of I-80 during that stretch with totals up near 1 inch possible.

Additional rainfall
Additional rainfall(WOWT)

We’ll clear out late Wednesday leaving us with very comfortable November air in place for Thanksgiving. Highs are likely to be in the 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday making for a rather nice long holiday weekend.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Gov. Ricketts responds to questions about his appearance in group photos
Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s efforts to slow COVID-19 spread
Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, released photos while reporting...
Omaha Police chief sheds light on traffic stop, shooting of Kenneth Jones
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Much needed moisture as showers and drizzle continue into Tuesday
Much needed moisture and showers and drizzle continue into Tuesday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty showers and melting mix moving through today, soggy Tuesday