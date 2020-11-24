Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Drizzle and showers continue on this chilly November day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Areas of drizzle and showers will continue to move through today make for quite a damp Tuesday. The good news is that temperatures start and stay above 32 all day long meaning there is no risk of icy roads today. Gray skies and damp conditions mean highs only jump to 44 degrees today.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The southeast wind will be lighter today with gusts to near 20 mph but the wind will switch and come out of the north by late afternoon. Once that happens, some gusts to 30 mph will be likely in the evening and overnight.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Rain chances continue all day, tonight and into early Wednesday before 9am. Additional rainfall will be heaviest south of I-80 during that stretch with totals up near 1 inch possible.

Additional rainfall (WOWT)

We’ll clear out late Wednesday leaving us with very comfortable November air in place for Thanksgiving. Highs are likely to be in the 50s Thursday, Friday and Saturday making for a rather nice long holiday weekend.

