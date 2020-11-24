Advertisement

Restorers remove dangerous Notre Dame cathedral scaffolding

Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key...
Officials say restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Restorers at Paris’ fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral have completed key preliminary work by successfully removing all the perilous roof scaffolding, officials said Tuesday.

The removal of the 200 tons of scaffolding was considered dangerous, with some experts fearing that it could cause more of the Gothic monument to fall down. It was thought that the scaffolding might have melded to the cathedral in the blaze, and be keeping it in place.

When the Notre Dame fire broke out on April 15 last year destroying the spire, the cathedral was already under restoration.

The scaffolding previously installed resisted collapse, “but was deformed by the heat of the fire” Notre Dame restoration officials said in a communique.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, released photos while reporting...
Omaha Police chief sheds light on traffic stop, shooting of Kenneth Jones
Gov. Ricketts responds to questions about his appearance in group photos
Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s efforts to slow COVID-19 spread
Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County

Latest News

Silva appears in jail court.
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect appears in court, held without bond
If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
Guilty pleas were entered by Purdue board chairperson Steve Miller on behalf of the company.
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition