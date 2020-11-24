OPD issues first citation for mask ordinance violation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Omaha Police Department has issued the first citation for a mask ordinance violation.

“We are in a tough spot. I can’t imagine I’m the only business owner that sits there like you can’t… there’s physically no way to appease both sides,” says Peter Mayberry, Anytime Laundry Owner.

Peter Mayberry owns four laundromats in the Metro.

Yesterday— Mayberry says one of his employees was cited at his business--Anytime Laundry near 96th and park when customers were not wearing masks.

It’s been an ongoing issue for him since the ordinance went into effect in August.

“We have a lot of people that are very pro mask and very anti-mask. There have been conflicts even with our employees. That’s why our policy is we don’t tell anybody anything,” says Mayberry.

Mayberry says expecting employees to enforce the ordinance puts them in difficult, dangerous situations.

Something he says has already happened.

“There was one situation where a guy was really agitated and we have gray trash cans in around here and he actually physically threw it at a female employee,” says Mayberry.

Mayberry says even after a citation—he still won’t force his employees to make customers wear a mask.

Mayberry says he just wants people to understand how difficult this time is for businesses.

“We’re trying to run a business. And like I said, we are trying to stay impartial as you can but it’s even with reviews. You’ll have people who aren’t wearing a mask, a bad review. And then you’ll have people give you a bad review because you ask them to wear a mask,” says Mayberry.

The fine for a citation is 25 dollars.

Mayberry says he will be going to court with his employee to fight the citation.

