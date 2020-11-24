Omaha woman pleads for more COVID-19 restrictions in face of mother’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grieving daughter has a message for Nebraskans.

“There’s nothing worse than having to Zoom call with your mother, who you talked to every day, and say ‘I love you, we’re going to be okay’,” said Megan Sharpe, who lost her mother in November to COVID-19.

“It was us reassuring her take the medicine, the nurses and doctors help you, we’ll see you on the other side whatever side that is.”

Megan’s mother Lorraine Sharpe, better known as “Lolly”, was raised in South Omaha; she leaves behind four children and two grandchildren.

“I don’t want to be sad, none of us do,” said Sharpe. “Because she lived such a full, full life. She was alive for 78 years, and I don’t want COVID - what killed her - to define her.”

Remembered as a kind and welcoming woman, who was up for anything, and always laughing

“She was a spitfire,” said Sharpe. “She had no problems.”

Relatively healthy, Lolly loved traveling, her friends, and her family.

“Somebody who contracted this lost their life in five days,” said Sharpe. “It was just so fast, it was that quick.”

And in her mourning, Sharpe has a message. “What I can do is tell people, what she told me the very last time I talked to her, ‘Megan, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart’.” Something her mom took seriously. “She did it, she wore a mask and tried to stay six feet apart and she still died.”

Sharpe calling on elected leaders to do more to help stop the spread.

“If the governor or mayor, or any person in political power lost a person in five days, they would want anything done to keep that person alive and to be safe,” said Sharpe, noting in the meantime, people should play it smart this holiday season.

“Then next Christmas people will be with their family because that will be okay,” said Sharpe. “I don’t get another Christmas, my sister doesn’t get another, Christmas, my niece and nephew don’t, my brothers don’t,” said Sharpe.

