Omaha City Council unanimously approves police union contract

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Council members unanimously passed the proposed contract with the Omaha Police union during their meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The proposed police union contract is for five years, offering an average annual raise of 2.9% along with changes to pension and health care for Omaha Police officers.

Councilman Ben Gray said he was in favor of the progress the new contract makes regarding arbitration. While acknowledging the contract likely won’t appease critics of the department who have been calling for full transparency, the contract will more opportunities for officer evaluation, Gray said

“One of the most notable things that was achieved in this contract was the two-year probationary period for police officers that are coming on the force,” Gray said.

The new contract an additional year to evaluate officers and hopefully keep bad officers off the force, he said.

“Prior to COVID-19, we had a police department that was one of the best in the country; there’s no question about that. And for people to try and lump this police department in with other departments around the country is simply unfair,” he said noting the police department’s cooperation with Empowerment Network and other community groups in what had been weekly meetings before the pandemic.

Public comment on the contract happened during the council’s Nov. 10 meeting.

