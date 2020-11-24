Omaha area health facilities prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday brought a clearer idea of the scope and depth of Operation Warp Speed.

How those doses of COVID-19 vaccines will get to Nebraskans and Iowans and what the order will be.

Operation Warp Speed revealed that it’s planning 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be shipped to states hours after it is approved.

Of course -- that’s still up in the air.

The FDA meets Dec. 10 to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those on the front lines of the coronavirus -- the health care workers -- will be first in line.

Then it’s the most vulnerable next to be inoculated -- seniors with other health care problems.

Also new Tuesday, the Department of Defense says it will be able to deliver anywhere in the country -- but it’s first going through the states -- and the states disperse to hospitals.

At least the first round.

The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage -- so the logistics to rural areas have more roadblocks.

At least early on.

Hospitals have been upgrading their freezer possibilities -- and the DoD says it’s encouraged that at least two other vaccines are close with promising results and those can be handled the way many other vaccines are distributed.

Experts warn -- the vaccine schedule probably won’t get to most people until April.

So we need to continue to be careful -- and wear masks

“We shouldn’t let our guard down -- especially with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up. Otherwise, it will be no different or a worse situation for the Christmas holiday,” said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart.

So out of those 6.4 million doses in the first round -- what is Nebraska expecting? How about Iowa?

Operation Warp Speed said it emailed everyone Friday night with what to expect.

We’ve asked Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services what the number is but have yet to receive an answer.

If the formula is based on population for the first round -- out of the 6.4 million doses, Nebraska would be in line for around 38,000 doses in mid-December.

