Maplewood Estates allows more time for tenants to make repairs before possible evictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An update on a 6 News investigation last week. Dozens of residents in a northwest Omaha mobile home park are threatened with evictions if they don’t repair their homes.

It’s not holiday decorations but new paint and skirting Janey Rapier has been told she put around her house a week before Christmas.

“We can’t paint, not today,” she said.

Maplewood Estates attorney says the Utah owners invested a lot of money to improve streets and park. So many tenants must repair their mobile homes by a week before Christmas or move off the leased lots.

“I cried because of it. I’m afraid I will be on the streets. We have no money, we paid for this,” Rapier said.

The attorney for Maplewood Estates says the landlord is offering interest-free loans, a list of contractors, and a deadline extension for those showing need.

Rapier says she’ll take advantage of that promise from the attorney for Maplewood Estates that if she makes a good faith effort to get those repairs done, that she’ll get more time to have the job done right.

The Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging will be an advocate for those tenants over 60 years old.

“I have alerted our staff at the office on aging in case they get any calls for assistance that they are aware of the situation and whatever the issue that comes up we’re going to see what we can do to help,” said ENOA Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Borgeson.

Dan Jackson is already following the landlord’s orders by removing lattice around his carport with plans to install walls. He hopes the landlord’s offers are solid.

“Up until now, everything has been told to us. Nothing has been talked about, so it’s been a mystery. And anything after this will be fine to talk about and see what we can do,” Jackson said.

Rapier says staff has promised her more time for repairs. A stress reducer she hoped to get for the holidays.

