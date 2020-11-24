Advertisement

Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News has reached a settlement with the parents of Seth Rich, a former Democratic National Committee employee who was killed in 2016.

The 27-year-old Omaha native died after he was shot multiple times in what authorities have concluded was a botched robbery attempt. A Fox story later falsely suggested Rich had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign. The case was also mentioned in the Mueller report.

There was a false Internet conspiracy theory that suggested that leaked emails had something to do with Rich’s death. Joel and Mary Rich had accused Fox of exploiting their son’s death and subjecting them to emotional distress. They said they hoped the media will take more caution in the future.

Neither the Riches nor Fox would disclose terms of the deal.

The murder remains unsolved.

WOWT 6 News contributed to this report.

