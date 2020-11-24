Advertisement

Eppley Airport welcomes holiday travelers with additional safety precautions

Eppley Airfield expects 86,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday.
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last year more than 172,000 people traveled through Eppley Airfield around the Thanksgiving holiday.

This year they expect about half of the travelers even though the CDC is recommending people stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It will still probably be the busiest week here at the airport since the Pandemic set in in March,” Steve McCoy, Director of Air Service and Business Development for Omaha Airport Authority said.

Some travelers had concerns about flying in the middle of a pandemic. Rose Jensen had a few questions before traveling to Omaha from Phoenix.

“Whether everybody is going to wear a mask. You know was there going to be a seat in between us or not,” she explained.

Davon Clark was on his way to visit family Tuesday afternoon. He made sure to bring some important items for his flight.

“I got my hand sanitizer. I got my gloves, and you know I’m just going to be as safe as possible.” he explained.

Airport officials say they are trying to keep everyone safe. They are requiring facemasks in the airport, installing plexiglass, making hand sanitizer easily accessible, and reminding people of the Travel Safe OMA program.

“That includes increased cleaning of common areas touch points, the use of touchless technology, the promotion of social distancing, consolidating parking, and making everything easier for travelers right now,” McCoy explained.

Many people also said they are taking extra precautions when it comes to gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday. Margaret Rost hosted an early Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family.

“We’re all going to just wear our masks for most of the time. We ate far away from each other but that way we could all be together,” she said.

Clark said he and his family planned on how they’re going to stay safe during his visit.

“I only get to go home two times a year, and this is one of the times. So I felt as though I took the precautionary measures and I got tested last week to make sure I wasn’t because I didn’t want to risk spreading it. So I feel comfortable going home now,” he added.

Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport early for their flight.

Airport officials say the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are expected to the busier days.

