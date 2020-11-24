David’s Evening Forecast - Showers and drizzle overnight, cloudy and cool Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Occasional showers and drizzle persisted all day keeping conditions cool and damp for the metro. Rainfall has been light, but has slowly added up to a 1/2″ to as much as an inch in spots. Showers and drizzle will continue this evening, with the most concentrated area of rain south of I-80. A few heavier showers are possible tonight across southeast Nebraska into southern Iowa. The bulk of that rain likely stays just south of the immediate Omaha metro. North winds will bring in colder air overnight, with temperatures dipping into the low and mid 30s by morning.

A few showers may linger through 6am or so, especially south of I-80, but should quickly move out Wednesday morning. Clouds will linger longer, along with a few patches of drizzle. The clouds and a strong north breeze will keep the day very cool, with highs only around 40 degrees in the metro. Areas north of I-80 may only top out in the upper 30s. Clouds should start to break up in the afternoon, clearing out Wednesday night. Some patchy fog is possible during the overnight as winds go light under clear skies.

Sunny skies return just in time for Thanksgiving. It will be a cool morning with temperatures start off right around 30 degrees, but we should see a decent warm up. Afternoon temperatures warm into the low 50s, which is above average for late November. So while it will still feel cool, the weather should cooperate with any outdoor plans. Just make sure to have a light jacket!

More swings are on the way heading into the weekend. Temperatures dip into the 40s on Friday, but bounce back into the upper 50s on Saturday. North winds kick back in Sunday, dropping our temperatures back into the low 40s, with highs in the 30s possible by next Monday. Despite the temperature swings, weather conditions look to stay dry through at least early next week.

