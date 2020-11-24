Advertisement

Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect appears in court, held without bond

Silva appears in jail court.
Silva appears in jail court.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roberto Silva Junior, now accused of nine crimes following the mass shooting at a Sonic drive-thru in Bellevue this weekend, appeared in Sarpy County court this morning.

Those charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

The shooting left Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, dead. Two more victims, ages 18 and 25, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Silva was ordered to be held without bail.

