Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect appears in court, held without bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roberto Silva Junior, now accused of nine crimes following the mass shooting at a Sonic drive-thru in Bellevue this weekend, appeared in Sarpy County court this morning.

Those charges include two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of arson.

The shooting left Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, dead. Two more victims, ages 18 and 25, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Silva was ordered to be held without bail.

After the judge read the charges aloud, Roberto Silva requested to see the charges in person, on paper. That’s being faxed over right now. pic.twitter.com/PqBIZMna5H — Emily Dwire (@EmilyDwireTV) November 24, 2020

