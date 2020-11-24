Bellevue Police officials speak on Sonic Drive-in shooting, critical incident stress

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders on the scene of last Saturday’s shooting at a Bellevue drive-thru restaurant got a chance to talk over how they were dealing with what they saw and heard at the scene.

It’s called “critical incident stress debriefing,” and officials say the discussions help first responders to return to their jobs more quickly and hopefully without experiencing post-traumatic stress.

First responders on the scene investigating Saturday night’s shooting will most likely remember what happened here for years.

Lt. Andy Jashinske has been on the Bellevue Police force for 21 years -- he still remembers the tragic events he investigated.

“Another case I can think of was a homicide of a young child that occurred several years ago. I had a child that was about the same age, as well -- I investigated the case knowing the details of what happened. I just think about God, what if that were my child. You think about that type of thing,” Jashinske said.

It is exactly those types of things first responders need to talk about before they begin to pile up in their minds.

“What they have seen, what they’ve been exposed to not just by sight, sound, by touch, but also by their thoughts, their emotions -- they’re going to carry that experience with them. Not their work shift or into the next shift -- they’re going to carry those experiences into their personal lives,” said Jason Workman, regional clinical director for the First Responders Foundation.

Ken Clary is the Bellevue Police Chief.

“Day-in and day-out it’s going to accumulate in you and take a toll. So we have to get together and we have to have these discussions,” Clary said.

Bellevue police got together Monday to talk about what happened Saturday night, what they saw, and how it made them feel. These discussions are important and Clary said they can be life-saving.

“Officer suicide on an annual basis takes more lives than aggravated assault on an officer, so it’s important for us to get in front of that,” Clary said.

Critical incident stress debriefing is a part of Bellevue Police Department culture, officials say it is critical in helping the people we count on, people who are like us.

Officials tell us there is state funding to help with the cost of critical incident stress management. But the budget is very small, officials say more funding would mean more training and more support from peers and mental health practitioners.

