A community comes together after deadly shooting in Bellevue

By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Ryan Helbert said he “always had a huge smile on his face, a contagious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand.”

That’s how they’re choosing to remember the 28 year old.

He was one of two people killed Saturday night in a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue. Two other people are recovering from their injuries.

The suspect, Roberto Silva Jr., is now facing nine charges including two counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree arson.

During a press conference on Monday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts, spoke on the shooting. He called it a terrible tragedy.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families. We’re so sorry for your loss,” he said.

Late Monday afternoon crime scene tape remained around the Sonic Drive-In. Across the street there is a growing memorial. One candle was still burning.

Many people left flowers. Some even donated to Gofundme accounts to support the families of the victims.

The Helbert family said they are thankful to be part of a tight knit Bellevue Community.

You can read the Helbert family’s full statement below.

“The Helbert family is still trying to process what has happened. They are extremely grateful for everyone’s generosity and comforting words. We want Ryan to be remembered as a loving son, supportive brother, caring uncle and loyal friend.

Just as an example of the impact of Ryan’s loss on the family, when told of his uncle’s death, five year old Lucas cried and said he wished he could play with Ryan one more time before he had to go.

Ryan always had a huge smile on his face, a contagious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

There is a hole in our hearts that will not be filled, and the world is truly a darker place without him. This was an absolute senseless act of violence and we pray for justice.

We are so thankful to be a part of this tight- knit Bellevue community, where family, friends and strangers all come together to support one another and lift each other up during the most difficult of times.”

