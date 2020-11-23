Advertisement

Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end

Trump administration sanctions ended the financial link
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Western Union is no longer processing remittance payments to Cuba, following new sanctions by the Trump administration against the communist regime.

More than 400 Western Union locations will shut down across the island by 6 p.m. Cuba Time on Monday.

“Ask your receivers to pick up funds immediately,” the company’s website said. “We will provide refunds if your receiver is unable to pick up funds by the deadline.”

The move cuts a vital lifeline for many Cubans who depend on money sent by relatives living in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Authorities make arrest after multiple people shot in Bellevue
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020
UPDATE: Omaha Police make arrests at HQ protest; Problac organizer defends group’s actions
An anxious start to the holiday season for dozens of mobile home residents in northwest Omaha....
West Omaha mobile home tenants told to make repairs or face eviction
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window

Latest News

British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily...
Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Iowa Sen. Grassley feels well following COVID-19 diagnosis, to return to Senate after Thanksgiving