Veteran’s stolen U-Haul recovered months later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Almost two months ago we introduced you to a woman and her father whose U-Haul trailer was stolen from a hotel parking lot in west Omaha. It was filled with priceless and irreplaceable memories.

Now, the U-Haul has been found.

The first time I met Stephen Inman, the story of his stolen U-Haul touched my heart.

“It was from my house and it was everything that I had saved through, I’m 75 years old, and so it was all of my special stuff,” said Stephen Inman.

His daughter Melissa was moving him from his Arkansas home to live with her in South Dakota when the trailer was stolen from this hotel parking lot.

“It was just memories from my whole life,” said Inman.

Nearly two months passed, and the pair had given up any hope of finding the trailer.

“This guy from U-Haul called and his name was Mike and he said the U-Haul trailer was found,” said Melissa.

To say they were shocked doesn’t seem to cover it.

“We were really kind of excited because we thought ‘wow they found it’ and we weren’t expecting anything to be found,” said Melissa.

Melissa tells me the trailer was found at an apartment complex near the hotel. OPD says no arrests have been made in the case.

Stephen and Melissa’s excitement over the discovery was short-lived when they were sent this photo of the trailer opened.

“It was tough,” said Melissa.

All of his guitars, the collection of switchblades, even the blown-up photo of his best friend, gone without a trace.

Despite it all, the navy veteran is focusing on what’s still there like this flag flown over Iraq by an American Soldier and an even closer bond with his daughter.

“Melissa was very aggressive in trying to spread the word and locate the trailer. It was through her and your actions that led to the find of it and that’s fortunate,” said Inman.

OPD detectives are keeping an eye on local pawn shops to see if any of their stolen items turn up.

