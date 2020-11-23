Advertisement

Tennessee business creates new safety device to stop school shootings

By WSMV Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new device could become the future of security to prevent school shootings.

Hugh Kirkpatrick with Elite Source Pro says the device “senses if there’s any gun or firearm in your possession.”

Kirkpatrick is helping ProActive Solutions get the word out about their new device, called “The Phantom.” It is designed to keep people from entering a school, bank or courthouse with any type of gun.

“This will lock them inside this device and they’re only clear to exit once we’ve secured the firearm,” he says.

The device is a bulletproof and shatter resistant fully-automated unit with video and audio surveillance and special locks and sensors.

It also houses a highly sensitive metal detection system that would be installed in a school’s lobby.

“A lot of shootings happen after school starts, so this device was set up for anybody that enters the school or facility after school is in session,” Kirkpatrick says.

He says the company is now in talks with city and state leaders in Tennessee as well as school superintendents and even entertainers who support the newest security concept.

Kirkpatrick says the device is in the six-figure range and prices vary with each custom build. Once it is ordered, there is a three month turnaround time.

Tennessee state senator Mark Pody has already seen the device. He says it is an innovative step to protect children.

