Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Spotty showers and melting mix moving through today, soggy Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will increase during this chilly morning as temperatures start to warm up toward freezing by mid morning. That important because the chances of a melting mix will increase after 10am in the area. The mix will change to rain as the afternoon progresses with all precipitation being fairly light today.

Monday forecast
Monday forecast(WOWT)

With spotty showers in the area, less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation is likely to fall today. As the showers move through today, the southeast wind is likely to increase too. Gusts over 30 mph are likely by late afternoon through the evening and overnight.

Monday wind gusts
Monday wind gusts(WOWT)

Overnight tonight and Tuesday will likely be when the best rain chances and heaviest rain falls. By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we could see a little more wintry mix or light snow move through during the tail end of the precipitation.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully the forecast for Thanksgiving continues to look good with highs in the lower 50s and partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

