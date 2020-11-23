Advertisement

Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld, which last month closed its cinemas in the U.S. and the U.K., has secured more than $750 million of new financing that it hopes will see it through the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Monday, the company said its finances will be bolstered over over the coming months largely from a new debt facility as well as an extension of an existing credit facility.

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., closed around 660 cinemas in the U.S. and Britain last month due to a lack of blockbusters as producers postpone releases because of the pandemic, including the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”

“We look forward to resuming our operations and welcoming movie fans around the world back to the big screen for an exciting and full slate of films in 2021,” said Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld’s chief executive.

The group’s base case scenario assumes a reopening of cinemas no later than May. In the event of a further delay, it said it expects to retain sufficient liquidity for a number of months longer, but said that may require support from lenders.

Despite that caveat, news of the new financing arrangements sent shares shares in the company soaring 17% in London.

The hope is that the new money will help the company ride out the pandemic until vaccines are available. Over recent weeks, a number of vaccine candidates have shown promising results.

“With vaccine development progressing, this should give investors significantly greater confidence in Cineworld emerging from the crisis, allowing the company to capture demand as it returns with a robust slate of postponed films,” analysts at Investec.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Authorities make arrest after multiple people shot in Bellevue
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020
UPDATE: Omaha Police make arrests at HQ protest; Problac organizer defends group’s actions
An anxious start to the holiday season for dozens of mobile home residents in northwest Omaha....
West Omaha mobile home tenants told to make repairs or face eviction
Omaha Police have shared the names and photos of the two officers involved in the traffic stop...
Omaha Police Officers identified in Thursday’s fatal shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a new...
Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince
This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper
Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said a 20-year-old woman is dead after a Brooklyn shooting...
Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments
Military member describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of Iraq.
Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge