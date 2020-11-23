LIVE AT 2P.M.: Omaha Police to give update on Thursday’s fatal officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are planning to give an update on last week’s officer-involved shooting at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

Saturday, OPD released the names of the officers involved in a traffic stop Thursday night that escalated and led to the death of Kenneth Jones.

The incident sparked protests at OPD headquarters in downtown Omaha over the weekend.

Mayor Jean Stothert said during a news conference Friday that the officers — later identified as Dan Faulkner and Richard Martier, who have both been with the department since 2016 — were placed on administrative leave.

