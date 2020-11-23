Advertisement

LIVE AT 2P.M.: Omaha Police to give update on Thursday’s fatal officer-involved shooting

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are planning to give an update on last week’s officer-involved shooting at a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday.

Watch the livestream above, on air, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Saturday, OPD released the names of the officers involved in a traffic stop Thursday night that escalated and led to the death of Kenneth Jones.

The incident sparked protests at OPD headquarters in downtown Omaha over the weekend.

Mayor Jean Stothert said during a news conference Friday that the officers — later identified as Dan Faulkner and Richard Martier, who have both been with the department since 2016 — were placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

