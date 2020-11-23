Monday Nov. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 250 new cases, 4 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 250 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The new community total is 35,867 positive cases.

Four new deaths have been reported. A woman in her 50s, a man in his 60s, and both a man and a woman over 75 have passed. The death toll has reached 302.

The DCHD reported there have been 18,398 recoveries.

The health department also reported hospitalization counts as of Monday: 77 percent of medical beds are occupied, leaving 348 beds available. ICU beds are 77 percent occupied, with 77 beds available.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Correction: A previous version of this report contained an incorrect total of to-date cases in Gretna Public Schools. 6 News regrets the error.

