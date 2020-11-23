Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and rain chances return Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A nice Thanksgiving forecast is on tap, but first, we have to dodge some rain chances for the start of the week.

Clouds were hard to shake Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Some light rain and sprinkles moved through Saturday night, with a front pushing the moisture and cloud cover out of the area for the day Sunday. We had abundant sunshine, but breezy northwest winds topped us out at 50° in the Omaha Metro.

Clear skies and calming winds will help plummet temperatures below freezing by midnight. Clouds will increase somewhat by sunrise, stalling our temperatures in the mid to upper-20s.

Sunday night into Monday morning (WOWT)

Clouds will continue to increase Monday morning, with light rain showers moving in by midday! While we could see a light mix in spots, I do think the system moving in for the start of the week will bring primarily rain for the most of us. Highs Monday top out in the low to possibly mid-40s.

Rain becomes more widespread Monday night, with off and on showers taking us through the day Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will likely be just a bit warmer – in the lower-50s – thanks to a warm front lifting. The entire system exits to the east Wednesday morning, with clouds decreasing behind.

Along with the clouds and chances for precipitation, this weather system will make things windier Monday through Wednesday, with gusts up to 35 mph likely.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The weather for Thanksgiving Day looks great, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower-50s. Dry conditions and highs in the 40s take us through most of the rest of the extended forecast.

