LIVE: Gov. Ricketts updates Nebraska’s efforts to slow COVID-19 spread

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Ricketts is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to provide an update on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus and protect hospitals.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on Facebook.

Ricketts once again urged Nebraskans to consider very small gatherings for the Thanksgiving holiday and also suggested avoiding crowded bars, particularly on Wednesday night, which he said is typically a night with high numbers of DUI citations.

Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer, thanked medical personnel around the state for their continued hard work noting they are tired, having been working under pandemic conditions since January.

We also heard a first-hand account from a Gering teacher who recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus around Halloween.

