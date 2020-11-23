Advertisement

Recovering from COVID-19, Iowa Sen. Grassley plans return to Senate after Thanksgiving

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting...
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the president pro tempore of the Senate, arrives for a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and fellow Republicans as they work toward the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted Monday that he will be returning to work in person next week following his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Grassley, 87, began quarantining before his diagnosis after becoming exposed on November 17th. He continued to work from home and provided updates through his social media platforms, including that he felt well throughout his diagnosis.

As I work from quarantine, thank you for the well wishes and prayers. Looking ahead to the holiday season, remember to...

Posted by Chuck Grassley on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

