Recovering from COVID-19, Iowa Sen. Grassley plans return to Senate after Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted Monday that he will be returning to work in person next week following his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Thx for the continued support. I’m still feeling good + am keeping up on my reading & work from home I look fwd to being back in the Senate next wk after Thanksgiving — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 23, 2020

Grassley, 87, began quarantining before his diagnosis after becoming exposed on November 17th. He continued to work from home and provided updates through his social media platforms, including that he felt well throughout his diagnosis.

As I work from quarantine, thank you for the well wishes and prayers. Looking ahead to the holiday season, remember to... Posted by Chuck Grassley on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

I remain symptom free & in isolation. I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 18, 2020

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

