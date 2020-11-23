Advertisement

DeSoto National Wildlife Park to host deer hunts, close park’s trails

(WEAU)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Park will see two-weekend closures for antlerless muzzleloader deer hunts.

The park’s trails and roads will be closed December 5th-6th and January 2nd-3rd to ensure public safety. The visitor center remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the December hunt, hunters may scout the refuge camp, put up blinds, or hang tree stands on November 28th. For the January hunt, hunters may scout on December 26th.

According to the release the refuge facilitates these hunts in cooperation with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The hunts are used as a tool to manage the population.

If interested in the hunt, Nebraskans will need to purchase a Statewide Muzzleloader Permit or a Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit for the December hunt. For January, hunters will need to purchase Season Choice Wahoo Unit Permit. Iowa residents can apply for the muzzleloader hunt weekends by contacting Peter Rea at 712-388-4803 or peter_rea@fws.gov.

A DeSoto NWR Hunting Regulation Access Permit is also needed.

