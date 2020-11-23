David’s Evening Forecast - Much needed moisture as showers and drizzle continue into Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Pockets of heavy snow showers rolled into the area this morning, lasting into the early afternoon. Although temperatures are in the upper 30s, above freezing, the snow came down heavy enough to accumulate in some areas. Snow will generally melt this evening and overnight as temperatures remain above freezing. We are seeing a bit of a break in moisture early this evening, but drizzle or showers will return late this evening into the overnight. Temperatures will remain steady in the upper 30s, slowly warming into the low 40s by early Tuesday morning. Rainfall will remain on the light side tonight, but showers will be persistent into Tuesday.

Showers are likely Tuesday morning along with strong south winds. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 40s to near 50 by the afternoon, the warmest air south of I-80. As the main storm system spins by to our south, rain is likely to increase in coverage and intensity during the late afternoon into the overnight. This likely the time period we’ll see the bulk of our rainfall. There may even be some rumbles of thunder. Wind turn to the north Thursday night bringing in some colder air, and we may actually see some snow mix in with the rain late Thursday night or Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain above freezing, so we likely will not see much in the way of snow accumulation.

Rain should end Wednesday morning, but cloudy and cool conditions will linger into the afternoon with highs only in the 40s. Clouds may begin to clear out late Wednesday.

Sunnier and slightly warmer weather returns just in time for Thanksgiving. Right now we’re expecting partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s, which is actually above average! Quiet and sunny weather sicks around through the end of the week, though temperatures will cool back into the 40s on Friday.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.