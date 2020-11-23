Advertisement

Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the...
Pat Quinn, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013, helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.(Source: News 12 Westchester via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) - The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.

The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday. He helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013.

The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.

We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37....

Posted by The ALS Association on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Authorities make arrest after multiple people shot in Bellevue
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020
UPDATE: Omaha Police make arrests at HQ protest; Problac organizer defends group’s actions
An anxious start to the holiday season for dozens of mobile home residents in northwest Omaha....
West Omaha mobile home tenants told to make repairs or face eviction
Omaha Police have shared the names and photos of the two officers involved in the traffic stop...
Omaha Police Officers identified in Thursday’s fatal shooting

Latest News

This photo shows the AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England,...
AstraZeneca: COVID-19 vaccine ‘highly effective’ prevention
The San Jose Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers responded to the stabbing at...
At least 2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California
Woman gathers vigil for Sonic shooting victims
Woman gathers vigil for Sonic shooting victims
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Woman retells watching shooting of Sonic employees through drive-through window