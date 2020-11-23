Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Criminal charges were filed Monday in Sarpy County court against Roberto Silva Jr., the suspect in Saturday night’s fatal shooting at Sonic.

Silva is facing nine charges: two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony; and one count of first degree arson.

The shooting left Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, dead. Two more victims, ages 18 and 25, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

Family of Ryan Helbert issued a statement Monday afternoon:

The Helbert family is still trying to process what has happened. They are extremely grateful for everyone’s generosity and comforting words. We want Ryan to be remembered as a loving son, supportive brother, caring uncle and loyal friend.

Just as an example of the impact of Ryan’s loss on the family, when told of his uncle’s death, five year old Lucas cried and said he wished he could play with Ryan one more time before he had to go.

Ryan always had a huge smile on his face, a contagious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

There is a hole in our hearts that will not be filled, and the world is truly a darker place without him. This was an absolute senseless act of violence and we pray for justice.

We are so thankful to be a part of this tight-knit Bellevue community, where family, friends and strangers all come together to support one another and lift each other up during the most difficult of times.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.