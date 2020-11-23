Advertisement

Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha, who was arrested in connection to an attack at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two people were shot and killed and two were wounded. Silva was booked into jail early Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 on suspicion of first-degree homicide and arson charges in the attack Saturday night at a Sonic Drive-in in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue.(Sarpy County Jail via AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Criminal charges were filed Monday in Sarpy County court against Roberto Silva Jr., the suspect in Saturday night’s fatal shooting at Sonic.

Silva is facing nine charges: two counts of first-degree murder; two counts of attempted first-degree murder; four counts of using a firearm to commit a felony; and one count of first degree arson.

The shooting left Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, dead. Two more victims, ages 18 and 25, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting

Family of Ryan Helbert issued a statement Monday afternoon:

The Helbert family is still trying to process what has happened. They are extremely grateful for everyone’s generosity and comforting words. We want Ryan to be remembered as a loving son, supportive brother, caring uncle and loyal friend.

Just as an example of the impact of Ryan’s loss on the family, when told of his uncle’s death, five year old Lucas cried and said he wished he could play with Ryan one more time before he had to go.

Ryan always had a huge smile on his face, a contagious laugh, and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

There is a hole in our hearts that will not be filled, and the world is truly a darker place without him. This was an absolute senseless act of violence and we pray for justice.

We are so thankful to be a part of this tight-knit Bellevue community, where family, friends and strangers all come together to support one another and lift each other up during the most difficult of times.

