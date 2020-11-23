Bellevue begins recovery following shooting at Sonic drive-thru Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The town of Bellevue is still trying to make sense of an act of violence that has most people here in shock. The snow-covered memorial still in place in front of the Sonic drive-thru. But the snow can’t cover up what happened here Saturday night.

Roberto Silva Junior is accused of killing two and injuring two others at a Sonic drive-thru in Bellevue.

The manager says the Sonic will be closed for a while. Work crews are here today to begin cleaning up the damage from Saturday night.

We did talk to some employees who were working when shots were fired, right now the company does not want them to comment about the incident.

But Bellevue’s Police Chief wants his officers who were on the scene to talk. Bellevue Police got together for a critical incident stress debriefing this afternoon to discuss the trauma they might be dealing with after this tragic event where people were killed and hurt.

Saturday night’s tragedy will be a topic of discussion for a long time in a small town that all of a sudden is dealing with big-city problems.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.