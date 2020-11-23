Advertisement

Bellevue begins recovery following shooting at Sonic drive-thru Saturday

Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21, 2020, at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue.(Alex McLoon / WOWT)
By John Chapman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The town of Bellevue is still trying to make sense of an act of violence that has most people here in shock. The snow-covered memorial still in place in front of the Sonic drive-thru. But the snow can’t cover up what happened here Saturday night.

Roberto Silva Junior is accused of killing two and injuring two others at a Sonic drive-thru in Bellevue.

The manager says the Sonic will be closed for a while. Work crews are here today to begin cleaning up the damage from Saturday night.

We did talk to some employees who were working when shots were fired, right now the company does not want them to comment about the incident.

But Bellevue’s Police Chief wants his officers who were on the scene to talk. Bellevue Police got together for a critical incident stress debriefing this afternoon to discuss the trauma they might be dealing with after this tragic event where people were killed and hurt.

Saturday night’s tragedy will be a topic of discussion for a long time in a small town that all of a sudden is dealing with big-city problems.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Bellevue Police share details, body camera footage of Sonic shooting
Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Authorities make arrest after multiple people shot in Bellevue
A local woman was looking through the drive-through window when multiple Sonic employees were...
Bellevue shooting: Witness watched as Sonic employees shot through drive-up window
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020
UPDATE: Omaha Police make arrests at HQ protest; Problac organizer defends group’s actions
An anxious start to the holiday season for dozens of mobile home residents in northwest Omaha....
West Omaha mobile home tenants told to make repairs or face eviction

Latest News

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, released photos while reporting...
Omaha Police chief sheds light on traffic stop, shooting of Kenneth Jones
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Bellevue Sonic shooting suspect facing nine charges in Sarpy County
A U-Haul trailer full of personal belongings stolen. The man who rented it says the thieves...
Veteran’s stolen U-Haul recovered months later
(MGN)
Monday Nov. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 250 new cases, 4 deaths