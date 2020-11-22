Advertisement

Sunday Nov. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 370 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 370 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The new community total is 35,617 positive cases.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll in Douglas County remains at 298.

The DCHD reported there have been 18,168 recoveries.

The health department also reported hospitalization counts as of Saturday: 79 percent of medical beds are occupied, leaving 314 beds available. ICU beds are 78 percent occupied, with 72 beds available. Additionally, 412 hospitalized patients were also diagnosed with COVID-19; 111 were in ICUs, and 35 more patients are waiting for test results to confirm whether they are positive for the virus.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 21 COVID-19 update
Nov. 20 COVID-19 update
Nov. 19 COVID-19 update
Nov. 18 COVID-19 update
Nov. 17 COVID-19 update
Nov. 16 COVID-19 update
Nov. 15 COVID-19 update
Nov. 14 COVID-19 update
Nov. 13 COVID-19 update

Correction: A previous version of this report contained an incorrect total of to-date cases in Gretna Public Schools. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple area law enforcement agencies were at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, Nov. 21,...
Authorities make arrest after multiple people shot in Bellevue
Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at a Bellevue Sonic; One person in custody
Omaha Police have shared the names and photos of the two officers involved in the traffic stop...
Omaha Police Officers identified in Thursday’s fatal shooting
An anxious start to the holiday season for dozens of mobile home residents in northwest Omaha....
West Omaha mobile home tenants told to make repairs or face eviction
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020
UPDATE: Omaha Police make arrests at HQ protest; Problac organizer defends group’s actions

Latest News

FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12
This year's holiday window display at Macy's Herald Square honors frontline workers who have...
Macy’s flagship store honors essential workers with holiday window displays
Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since she accidentally...
Wrong text strangers hold mini Thanksgiving to honor loved one who died from COVID-19
An Arizona grandmother and her grandson by choice have celebrated Thanksgiving together since...
Grandma, young man who met after accidental text celebrate 5th Thanksgiving together