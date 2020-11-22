Sunday Nov. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 370 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 370 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The new community total is 35,617 positive cases.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll in Douglas County remains at 298.

The DCHD reported there have been 18,168 recoveries.

The health department also reported hospitalization counts as of Saturday: 79 percent of medical beds are occupied, leaving 314 beds available. ICU beds are 78 percent occupied, with 72 beds available. Additionally, 412 hospitalized patients were also diagnosed with COVID-19; 111 were in ICUs, and 35 more patients are waiting for test results to confirm whether they are positive for the virus.

We are counting on you to fight #COVID19 - please #Maskup when you shop at essential businesses, stay home if you're not feeling well. #DoRightRightNow pic.twitter.com/WhShy24zJ6 — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) November 22, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

—

Correction: A previous version of this report contained an incorrect total of to-date cases in Gretna Public Schools. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.