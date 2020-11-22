Omaha Police report on Saturday night protest, 2 arrested for disorderly conduct

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two women were arrested during a protest outside of the Omaha Police Department headquarters Saturday night, according to authorities.

OPD reported the following in a statement released Sunday afternoon:

The protest held by Problac was scheduled on social media to begin at 6 p.m. outside the police station. An officer attempted to speak with organizers beforehand “to ensure the event would be safe for everyone,” but officers were told organizers did not want to speak with them.

At 6 p.m., police said protestors began to use profane language towards officers while the event remained lawful.

At 8 p.m., the group walked through the Old Market before returning to OPD headquarters. At about 9 p.m., “multiple parties began to cut the yellow police tape around police plaza,” but did not approach officers.

The tape was put back up but cut down again, officers said. At some point, a cup of hot coffee was thrown at police.

At 9:20 p.m. and minutes later, those present were warned not to cross the tape.

At 10:20 p.m., a man and woman arrived at the scene holding “pro-police” signs while not obstructing the Problac protest.

“At 10:25 p.m. a large cloth sign was utilized by Problac protesters in an attempt to shield the pro-police people from officers’ view. Officers repositioned and observed the pro-police people being assaulted and their signs torn.”

Officers went into the crowd and removed two women who allegedly assaulted the pro-police group, and removed the pro-police group, as well.

Pepper balls were used on the sidewalk “in front of agitators and pepper spray,” while controlling the crowd and during the arrests of suspects.

The crowd eventually dispersed and was gone by 11:30 p.m.

Two women were arrested: one for disorderly conduct and destruction of property, the other for misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

