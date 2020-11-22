DEVELOPING: Authorities make arrest after shooting in Bellevue; multiple injuries reported
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities told 6 News they had taken a person into custody after a shooting late Saturday that left several people injured.
Omaha Police, Nebraska State Patrol, Papillion Police, and Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene assisting Bellevue Police near 13th Street and Cornhusker Road.
A witness told 6 News he had pulled over near the restaurant and heard four or five “pop” sounds as he was walking up to the restaurant followed five or six more such sounds, but that he wasn’t sure whether they were gunshots.
Witnesses also reported seeing a large fire in the area.
Earlier, a Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed BPD were calling the scene “an active-shooter investigation” and urging people to stay away from the area.
