Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Authorities make arrest after shooting in Bellevue; multiple injuries reported

Shooting near Sonic on Cornhusker Rd.
Shooting near Sonic on Cornhusker Rd.(WOWT)
By Lauren Melendez and Alex McLoon
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities told 6 News they had taken a person into custody after a shooting late Saturday that left several people injured.

Omaha Police, Nebraska State Patrol, Papillion Police, and Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene assisting Bellevue Police near 13th Street and Cornhusker Road.

UPDATE: the suspect was in custody at the time of this Facebook live. Witness shares account of possible shooter situation in Bellevue. Alex McLoon WOWT￼￼

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Saturday, November 21, 2020

A witness told 6 News he had pulled over near the restaurant and heard four or five “pop” sounds as he was walking up to the restaurant followed five or six more such sounds, but that he wasn’t sure whether they were gunshots.

Witnesses also reported seeing a large fire in the area.

Earlier, a Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed BPD were calling the scene “an active-shooter investigation” and urging people to stay away from the area.

ALEX IS LIVE: Bellevue shooting

Reports of an active shooter situation near 13th and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue. Alex McLoon WOWT reports. Details developing here: https://www.wowt.com/2020/11/22/developing-multiple-people-injured-in-bellevue-shooting/

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Saturday, November 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrations At OPD HQ turn violent
Omaha Police report details on Thursday’s fatal officer-involved shooting, protests take place downtown
(MGN)
Friday Nov. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 680 new cases, 14 deaths
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts urges all limit Thanksgiving gatherings in size as case numbers increase
Dump truck driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide charges in Sarpy County
A man died Thursday night in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Omaha.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in south Omaha

Latest News

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is in desperate need of blood as the coronavirus pandemic has...
Nebraska Community Blood Bank in short supply as pandemic continues
A protest organizer is defending the actions by protesters during a demonstration outside Omaha...
Problac organizer defends protest at Omaha Police HQ, 2nd protest planned for tonight
Police declared an unlawful assembly due to property destruction and violence, authorities said.
Five arrested during Friday night protest
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Cooler and cloudy Saturday; Sunshine returns Sunday!