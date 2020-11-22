DEVELOPING: Authorities make arrest after shooting in Bellevue; multiple injuries reported

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities told 6 News they had taken a person into custody after a shooting late Saturday that left several people injured.

Omaha Police, Nebraska State Patrol, Papillion Police, and Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene assisting Bellevue Police near 13th Street and Cornhusker Road.

UPDATE: the suspect was in custody at the time of this Facebook live. Witness shares account of possible shooter situation in Bellevue. Alex McLoon WOWT￼￼ Posted by WOWT 6 News on Saturday, November 21, 2020

A witness told 6 News he had pulled over near the restaurant and heard four or five “pop” sounds as he was walking up to the restaurant followed five or six more such sounds, but that he wasn’t sure whether they were gunshots.

Witnesses also reported seeing a large fire in the area.

Witness video shows truck on fire at the Sonic parking lot. Witness says she saw sparks and heard fireworks going off. pic.twitter.com/lLGxWI618H — Alex McLoon WOWT (@AlexMcLoon) November 22, 2020

Earlier, a Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed BPD were calling the scene “an active-shooter investigation” and urging people to stay away from the area.

ALEX IS LIVE: Bellevue shooting Reports of an active shooter situation near 13th and Cornhusker Road in Bellevue. Alex McLoon WOWT reports. Details developing here: https://www.wowt.com/2020/11/22/developing-multiple-people-injured-in-bellevue-shooting/ Posted by WOWT 6 News on Saturday, November 21, 2020

