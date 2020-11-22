Advertisement

2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at a Bellevue Sonic; One person in custody

Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified
Suspect in Sonic Drive-In shooting identified(WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins and Leigh Waldman
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police confirmed two people are dead after a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In Saturday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m.

Roberto Silva Jr. was booked into the Sarpy County Jail early Sunday morning on first degree murder and first degree arson charges. A bond has not yet been set.

According to a release from Bellevue Police Department, two other people were hurt in the shooting. They were transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in unknown condition.

Silva previously bonded out of jail on November 20th, just two days before the shooting. He was arrested on identity theft charges at the same Sonic Drive-in on November 18th.

As of early Sunday morning police were still on scene investigating the shooting.

