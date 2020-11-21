Two arrested, three cited at Omaha Police protest Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demonstrators gathered outside Omaha Police Department headquarters Friday night in response to the officer-involved shooting death of an Omaha man Thursday night, leading to arrests and citations.

The Omaha Police Department on Saturday morning reported two people were arrested during the protest, including a woman booked for disorderly conduct and a man booked for assault on an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Citations were written for three others including allegations of obstruction and disorderly conduct.

The protest was in response to the death of Kenneth Jones, 35. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing while the two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

