Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says people should not travel for Thanksgiving, but it hasn’t stopped some passengers who say they feel safe enough to fly.

AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

“I feel like I have taken enough measures to protect myself and my family,” said Caroline Osler, who is traveling to Kentucky.

Airlines are still planning on adding flights and insist flying right now is safe.

However, they say it’s a very personal decision, one that travelers here say they do not take lightly.

“I understand the risk that I’m taking but I want to see my family,” Yasmine Dehghani said.

Airline industry groups say they’re not encouraging people to fly but also not discouraging them either. United Airlines says it’s already seen bookings drop as the coronavirus continues to surge.

The head of the TSA says air travel rates will come close to a pandemic record, when more than a million people passed through security at America’s airports.

He says the busiest days will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

