Saturday Nov. 21 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 598 new cases, 3 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 598 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The new community total is 35,246 positive cases.

Three new deaths were also reported Saturday: One woman in her 50s and two men over 75 years of age are deceased. The community total is now 298 deaths.

The most recent report of recoveries is 17,830.

The health department also reported hospitalization counts from Friday. Currently, 81% of medical beds are occupied, leaving 281 beds available. ICU beds are 80% occupied, with 66 beds available. Additionally, 421 hospitalized patients were also diagnosed with COVID-19; 117 were in ICUs, and 47 more patients are waiting for test results to confirm whether they are positive for the virus.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Correction: A previous version of this report contained an incorrect total of to-date cases in Gretna Public Schools. 6 News regrets the error.

