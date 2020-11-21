Advertisement

Problac organizer defends protest at Omaha Police HQ, 2nd protest planned for tonight

The group is demanding body camera footage of Kenneth Jones’ shooting be released
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020
Problac protest Nov. 20, 2020(WOWT)
By Alex McLoon
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A protest organizer is defending the actions by protesters during a demonstration outside Omaha Police Headquarters Friday night.

Police declared an unlawful assembly due to property destruction and violence, authorities said.

At one point, a crowd of more than 100 people with Problac was gathered at 15th and Howard Streets.

Another event by the group is scheduled for Saturday night.

The group acknowledged that last night’s demonstration turned violent and ask demonstrators to “come prepared” Saturday night since things escalated.

Demonstrators’ goal Saturday night is to push police to release the body camera footage of the traffic stop that ultimately led to the shooting death of Kenneth Jones.

“People are more concerned about order than justice. Justice is transparency, order is focusing on an egg or caution tape. Justice is transparency,” said Bear Alexander, a Problac organizer.

On Friday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert promised transparency during the investigation.

Protesters plan to gather once again tonight at 6 o’clock.

Ultimately, a grand jury will decide whether OPD was justified in shooting Jones.

