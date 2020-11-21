Omaha Police Officers identified in Thursday’s fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have shared the names and photos of the two officers involved in the traffic stop Thursday that led to the shooting death of Kenneth Jones.

Officer Dan Faulkner is a 29-year old veteran who has been with the Omaha Police Department since 2016. Officer Richard Martier is a 31-year old veteran who has been with the department since 2016.

A press conference will be held Monday.

The involved officers’ interviews were completed and their identities were shared afterward to “maintain the integrity of the interview,” according to a statement from OPD.

In an updated press release, OPD stated Martier was driving, and Faulkner was the passenger officer.

The officers were heading south on 27th Street by Strafford Square Apartments when they saw a Dodge Charger southbound on 27th Street, stopped in the middle of the road. The officers said the vehicle’s hazard lights were not on and watched as the vehicle would drive forward a couple of feet and stop, and then drive forward again.

They watched the vehicle for half of a block, then initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of 27th and Harrison Streets. Both officers thought the driver might be impaired, but they did not know, so a traffic stop was conducted.

Both officers’ statements regarding the stop, verbal commands, and contact with the driver and passengers, including removing Jones from the vehicle, is consistent with what was captured on body camera footage, OPD stated.

Both officers described the struggle with Jones and their repeated commands. They said the reason Jones was the only occupant removed from the vehicle was because Jones was the only one who did not comply with orders to put his hands in the air while he was concealing his hands, which was causing the officers to be concerned for their safety.

OPD stated interviews are still being done and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

