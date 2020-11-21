Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Cooler and cloudy Saturday; Sunshine returns Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds will be tough to shake Saturday, with a few light showers or sprinkles possible into the overnight hours. Plentiful sunshine returns Sunday!

We’re starting Saturday with a range of temperatures – cooler north, milder south. This is due to clearer skies north of Omaha, with mostly cloudy skies everywhere else. In the Metro, temperatures are starting off in the mid-30s.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday (WOWT)

With clouds thickening up today, highs will likely top out in the upper-40s near 50° this afternoon. High pressure and dry air will limit moisture from reaching the ground, but some very light showers are possible beginning this afternoon in our southernmost counties. A slightly more widespread chance for very light showers or sprinkles moves in overnight as lows drop into the mid-30s once again.

A front will move through early Sunday morning, taking any cloud cover and moisture along with it. Abundant sunshine returns with breezier northwest winds gusting up to 25 mph. Highs will warm into the upper-40s and lower-50s.

Clouds move back in Monday, with a light mix possible by midday. A chance for rain increases late Monday, with showers taking over much of the day Tuesday. Highs Monday will top out in the mid-40s, but a warm front will push temperatures Tuesday back near 50°.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

This system looks to exit Wednesday morning, with dry skies and highs in the lower-50s Thanksgiving Day.

