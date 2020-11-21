Advertisement

Huskers look to win second straight against Illinois

Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to...
Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to take on Big Ten West Division foe Illinois at Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised nationally on FS1.(Brett Baker)
By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second straight game, the Huskers are playing at Memorial Stadium, and they’re looking for their second straight win at home.

Nebraska hosts Illinois, a team also coming off of its first win and looking to win two straight.

The teams will kick off just after 11 a.m.

Follow along as the 6 Sports team live tweets during the game:

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Demonstrations At OPD HQ turn violent
Omaha Police report details on Thursday’s fatal officer-involved shooting, protests take place downtown
A man died Thursday night in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Omaha.
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in south Omaha
(MGN)
Friday Nov. 20 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 680 new cases, 14 deaths
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts urges all limit Thanksgiving gatherings in size as case numbers increase
Dump truck driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide charges in Sarpy County

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Huskers vs. Illinois
Class C2 State Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan
Class B State Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Aurora vs. Elkhorn
Class A State Championship
HIGHLIGHTS: Elkhorn South vs. Westside