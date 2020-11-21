Huskers look to win second straight against Illinois
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second straight game, the Huskers are playing at Memorial Stadium, and they’re looking for their second straight win at home.
Nebraska hosts Illinois, a team also coming off of its first win and looking to win two straight.
The teams will kick off just after 11 a.m.
