UNO basketball teams hold virtual media day

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the start of the college basketball season nears, the UNO basketball teams held a virtual media day to discuss the upcoming campaigns on Thursday.

The women’s team is under new leadership with head coach Carrie Banks, who was most previously an assistant for Ohio State.

Banks said she believes the team has a chance to surprise some people this year.

She was surprised by the team’s chemistry when she got to Omaha, and said that chemistry is starting to show out on the court as the team learns her fast-paced offense.

Senior guard Claire Killian echoed those sentiments.

For the men, they lost two seniors in JT Gibson and KJ Robinson who did a lot offensively and helped the Mavs win a lot of close games in the 2019/20 season.

Head coach Derrin Hansen says the team will rely on its two seniors Matt Pile and Ayo Akinwole, but they also like how much depth the team has this year with its younger players.

Hansen and Pile both said for the team to win the Summit League Tournament and make it to the NCAA tournament, they’ll have to step up on the defensive side of the ball.

The men’s team starts its non-conference game next Wednesday.

