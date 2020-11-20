Teachers join calls for more COVID-19 restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -School teachers are joining pleas from the front lines for more to be done to help slow the spread of COVID-19

“We have sleepless nights, we’re tired, our minds’ don’t shutoff at night,” said Amanda Bitting, kindergarten teacher at Westside Community Schools’, Swanson Elementary School.

Like teachers across the country, Bitting is trying to make it all work; half her students in class with her, and the other half joining online.

“Having the classroom at the same time has been a challenge,” said Bitting. “And making sure you’re focusing your attention on both groups and giving them the love, and attention, and education they deserve.”

Schools across the Metro are doing all they can to keep their doors open as more and more teachers are sidelined by COVID.

“It’s scary,” said Bitting. “We do what we can to try to keep the kiddos here safe, but we have no control over what they do outside,” noting what’s going on outside is a concern; asking everyone to take the safety precautions seriously.

“We need to make sure that as a community that we’re not worried about ourselves and our grownup socialization,” said Bitting. “We’ll be okay, but the kids, they need that extra support here at school.”

Teachers are also calling on elected officials to do more, noting tougher COVID restrictions would go a long way.

“It’s concerning, and I hope that some decisions are made in the near future to make sure health safety is made a priority,” said Bitting, who, in the meantime will keep doing whatever it takes.

“It comes down to our job is to teach our children, no matter where they are.”

Earlier this week the Nebraska State Education Association pointed directly at Governor Pete Ricketts, calling on him to put tougher safety measures in place. They said schools are stretched doo thin, and will have to start shutting down if COVID-19 doesn’t get under control.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.