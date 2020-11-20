Advertisement

Teachers join calls for more COVID-19 restrictions

“We have sleepless nights, we’re tired, our minds’ don’t shutoff at night.” - Amanda Bitting, kindergarten teacher
By Tara Campbell
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -School teachers are joining pleas from the front lines for more to be done to help slow the spread of COVID-19

“We have sleepless nights, we’re tired, our minds’ don’t shutoff at night,” said Amanda Bitting, kindergarten teacher at Westside Community Schools’, Swanson Elementary School.

Like teachers across the country, Bitting is trying to make it all work; half her students in class with her, and the other half joining online.

“Having the classroom at the same time has been a challenge,” said Bitting. “And making sure you’re focusing your attention on both groups and giving them the love, and attention, and education they deserve.”

Schools across the Metro are doing all they can to keep their doors open as more and more teachers are sidelined by COVID.

“It’s scary,” said Bitting. “We do what we can to try to keep the kiddos here safe, but we have no control over what they do outside,” noting what’s going on outside is a concern; asking everyone to take the safety precautions seriously.

“We need to make sure that as a community that we’re not worried about ourselves and our grownup socialization,” said Bitting. “We’ll be okay, but the kids, they need that extra support here at school.”

Teachers are also calling on elected officials to do more, noting tougher COVID restrictions would go a long way.

“It’s concerning, and I hope that some decisions are made in the near future to make sure health safety is made a priority,” said Bitting, who, in the meantime will keep doing whatever it takes.

“It comes down to our job is to teach our children, no matter where they are.”

Earlier this week the Nebraska State Education Association pointed directly at Governor Pete Ricketts, calling on him to put tougher safety measures in place. They said schools are stretched doo thin, and will have to start shutting down if COVID-19 doesn’t get under control.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priest on the frontlines-5PM
COVID-19 frontlines: Priest urges Nebraskans to listen to the science
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
(MGN)
Wednesday Nov. 18 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 844 new cases, 5 deaths
Nebraska COVID-19 petition: More than 1,700 healthcare workers call for help
People living in a block in Midtown Omaha received a surprise not long ago: a notice to vacate....
Midtown Omaha hotel developer gives residents more time to move out

Latest News

A man died after an officer-involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting
Man dies in officer-involved shooting in South Omaha
81-year-old dies after pulled from pond, flown to Wahoo hospital
Offutt named finalist for U.S. Space Command Headquarters site