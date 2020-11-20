Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cooler air settles in, a few rain chances in the forecast too.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to much cooler numbers in the 30s and 40s this morning. Everything about this day and the weekend will be much cooler. Light north winds and increasing clouds will add to the cooler feel.

Cooler Friday Weather (WOWT)

Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight as temperatures return to the 30s. Thick cloud cover will make it a little cooler yet over the weekend with highs near 50 degrees both days. There is still a chance of some showers overnight Saturday night into very early Sunday morning. Any rain will be light and move out before 8am Sunday. Afterward, the clouds will leave quickly and we’ll have sunny skies the majority of the day. Highs again will be near 50 degrees Sunday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

More rain is likely to move through the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. That will likely be heavier than Saturday night’s round. Check out the latest on the early week rain here.

