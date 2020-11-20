Advertisement

Outstanding bill resolved after elderly woman speaks out

By Mike McKnight
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the elderly on fixed incomes a few hundred dollars can seem like a small fortune. That’s why an 82-year-old Omaha woman has been fighting an undeserved bill that just won’t stop coming.

Moving into an independent living center last summer, Mary Wyckoff no longer needed a medical alert unit. So, she sent hers back to the Pennsylvania company in July and she has a UPS delivered notice to prove it.

Mary Wyckoff said, “I sent them the equipment that I had.”

But Medical Alert has sent her multiple warnings you’re past due along with a $239 bill for not returning the device.

Wyckoff said, “I’m not trying to cheat them out of money. I don’t have that piece of neck panic button. I sent it back.”

Though refusing to pay the bill, Mary worries about her credit if the bill is sent to collections.

Wyckoff said, “I don’t have that kind of reputation. I always keep track of what I owe.”

After contacting medical alert and put on hold for several minutes a representative said, “everything is fine with her account.”

After 6 News gave the company a call, the situation was resolved.

And in times of so much worry, the 82-year-old knows her credit history will remain healthy.

Wyckoff said, “I’ll be able to sleep better tonight. I really appreciate your help.”

The medical alarm provider has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.  But the report listed 89 complaints about billing issues. It appears the company tries to resolve each complaint.

