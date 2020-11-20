Omaha’s Open Door Mission helping families with Thanksgiving dinner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but some families need help affording meals for the holiday -- More than ever with the pandemic being here.

The Open Door Mission gives out a lending hand to help give a Thanksgiving to thousands of people.

But Thanksgiving can be a tough time for others as lower-income families struggle to afford a Thanksgiving dinner. It’s even more crucial during a pandemic.

The Mission is holding an event Saturday to help with that.

“We’ve got feed the multitudes! In partnership with Bellevue Christian Church (Saturday),” said Amy Harvey, chief community relations officer with the Mission.

It’s a drive-through event where people can go and pick up their meals at the Mission.

“For Feed the Multitudes, we got over 200 volunteers (Saturday) in shifts, socially-distanced to hand out stuff and just pack to-go containers of food to send out to people in need,” Harvey explained.

The number of families receiving meals will not be a problem.

“We want to do at least 5,000, we’re prepared for 10,000. So if we get 10,000 people we can get it out the door,” Harvey said.

That big turnaround is thanks to the volunteers in the kitchen.

“We’ve been working all week trying to prep the food -- mashed potatoes, the gravy, the stuffing,” said Mike Kowalczyk, a volunteer.

But Kowalczyk says the hard work is rewarding.

“It’s definitely worth it. This kitchen staff is totally unbelievable. Not only did they provide the food but I think the love that they show to the patrons here comes through with the serving here. It’s more than just the food,” he said.

The event will start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. at the Open Door Mission’s Administration building: 2828 N 23rd St. East, Omaha, NE, 68110.

For any other upcoming events or volunteer information, you can visit the Open Door Mission’s website.

