Omaha Police investigating officer-involved shooting; chief update expected Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Offering her condolences to the family of the victim, Mayor Jean Stothert said Friday that the two officers involved in Thursday night’s shooting in southeast Omaha have been put on administrative leave while an investigation of the incident is underway.

“There will be a thorough investigation, and according to state law, there will be a grand jury,” Stothert said.

Putting officers involved in a shooting on administrative leave during the investigation is Omaha Police policy. The mayor said the two officers involved in Thursday’s shooting joined OPD in 2016.

“So they’ve been on the force about four years,” she said.

With the investigation already underway, the mayor said there a statement from Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer is expected to be released Friday.

“He will be as transparent as he possibly can,” Stothert said.

Investigators will be reviewing body camera video, she said, but noted that it’s not up to OPD to release video in cases where a grand jury will be investigating.

The Omaha Police Department is the official source of information on the Officer Involved Shooting from last night. All information about the investigation will coming from the Public Information Office or directly from the Chief or his designee. pic.twitter.com/Y5wDeNPIGY — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) November 20, 2020

“As you know, our police chief worked with (State) Sen. Ernie Chambers several years ago to make sure that the results of a grand jury investigation were made public, and the evidence is usually made public at that time, too, which could include the body camera videos,” Stothert said.

Assuring transparency, the mayor said the number of officer-involved shootings “are very, very low, and we want it to stay that way.”

“It’s always a tragedy when somebody loses their life, and we don’t like to hear it, and especially in this atmosphere we have right now in the country when there’s shootings and officers are involved. But we will get to the bottom of it, and we promise our community that we will and take any action if it’s warranted,” Stothert said.

The mayor said she’s “always worried about the possibility of unrest. Always.” She said she hopes this incident doesn’t “spark anything.”

“We want a safe, calm community, and things have been quieting down within the past six weeks or so... But I know there’s still a lot of anger out there, too,” she said.

Stothert said she has confidence in Chief Schmaderer.

“He will get to the bottom of it,” she said.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.