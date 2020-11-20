Offutt named finalist for U.S. Space Command Headquarters site

OMAHA, Neb. – Offutt Air Force Base has been selected as one of six finalists to host the U.S. Space Command Headquarters facility.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon.

Air Force personnel will visit each location and conduct other visits to “gather information and validate data used to develop a qualitative assessment” of each site. More details on these upcoming visits are expected next week, according to a memo an Air Force spokesman sent to Bellevue Mayor Rusty Pike.

An announcement on the selection is expected in early 2021, the document states.

Offutt Air Force Base is located in Bellevue, just south of Omaha.

Other finalists for the command facility include Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado; Patrick AFB in Florida; Kirtland AFB in New Mexico; Redstone Army Airfield in Alabama; and Port San Antonio in Texas.

President Donald Trump established the U.S. Space Command in August 2019.

Comments from state leaders

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and member of the House Armed Services Committee and House Space Force Caucus: “As one of the earliest advocates for the Space Force, I applaud this announcement. America’s national security and economic prosperity depend on our access to space and this reliance will only increase over time. It’s great to see the Pentagon recognize that Nebraska and Offutt Air Force Base are ideal locations for the missions that matter most.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: “Space Command would be a natural complement to Offutt’s existing mission––to protect U.S. military assets, dominate the battlespace, and support our heroic war fighters. It is premature to know if Offutt will be ultimately chosen, but the consideration alone shows how important Offutt now is to our nation and the world.”

Sen. Deb Fischer: “It is a credit to the hard work and professionalism of the men and women at Offutt Air Force Base that they have been selected as one of the Air Force’s six finalists for SPACECOM’s headquarters. Offutt is a strong candidate, and the support it receives from the surrounding community is unmatched. I look forward to continuing to work with Air Force leadership and advocating on the base’s behalf.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts: “Today’s announcement is exciting news for the City of Bellevue and for all of Nebraska. Our state gives tremendous support to military families. There’s no better relationship anywhere in the nation than between the community of Bellevue and Offutt AFB. Nebraskans would be honored to have USSPACECOM headquartered in Bellevue. The U.S. Strategic Command, the 55th Wing, and the 557th Weather Wing at Offutt AFB already play key roles in supporting U.S. space operations. Given these complementary and mutually supporting missions, Offutt AFB would be a great home for USSPACECOM.”

